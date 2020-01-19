9th National Cub Camporee 2020 to kick off Monday





The Regional gathering of cub scouts the 9th National Cub Camporee 2020 will be held on Monday at National Scout Training Centre Mouchak in Gazipur. With an aim to build a hygienic Bangladesh, "Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh" will work as the personal and community hygiene partner of the event.





President and the Chief Scout Md Abdul Hamid is scheduled to inaugurate the program. Around 9,000 cub scouts of Naval, Air, Railway and community-based units of all schools in every upazila will participate in the camping. Each unit will comprise of six members and a unit leader. The event will not only avail the cubs manifest their talents but also learn new things practically.





Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangla-desh will ensure hygiene at the camporee as part of their "Porichchonn-otar Juddho" campaign launched to ensure cleanliness and to present the future generation with a healthy, clean and safe country. They will set up message boards and circulate instructional audios highlighting "personal and community hygiene" issues.





Besides, a monitoring team will be formed with a hygiene campaigners and Bangladesh Scout joint initiative to keep the toilets at the campsite clean. Md Abul Kalam Azad, President of Bangladesh Scouts, will lead the team.





Moreover, Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh will set up a stall related to "Poric-hchonno Bangladesh, Health and Hygine" at Sustainable Develop-ment Village (SDV). At the stall, cubs will be taught about the proper way of washing hands and using toilets.



