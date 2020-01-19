'Vote for Boat to continue dev'





Awami League (AL)'s mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam on Friday urged city-dwellers to cast their votes in favour of 'Boat', the electoral symbol of AL, for continuing the ongoing development.





"I am urging you (voters) to cast your votes for 'Boat' in the upcoming city corporations polls slated for January 30 to continue the ongoing development to build a modern, livable and dynamic Dhaka city in the days to come," he said, reports BSS.





He came up with the call while addressing a meeting before conducting his electoral campaign in front of Swadhinata Chattar in city's Kochukhet area.





"If I win over the polls during the 'Mujib Year', the victory will be dedicated to Bangabandhu," he said. Reminding the voters about the Awami League's development endeavours, he said, "If I am elected, I will present you a modern and smart city and take an initiative within three months to make the city free from the problems of traffic jam and water-logging of the city."





He sought cooperation of people to make a planned Dhaka city.Later, the mayoral candidate conducted his campaign in different parts of the DNCC in the capital.Leaders and activists of AL, Jubo League, Jubo Mohila League and Chhatra League accompanied Atiqul during the campaign.





