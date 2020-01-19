'Will ensure civic amenities if elected'





Awami League (AL) nominated Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayoral candidate Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday reiterated that basic civic facilities would be ensured for the city dwellers if he is elected in the coming polls.





"If I'm elected in the DSCC polls, the time befitting civic facilities will be ensured within 5 years," he told reporters on the sidelines of his electoral public rally in front of 'Toni Towers' building in city's Jatrabari area, reports BSS. Taposh sought cooperation of all to make the Dhaka city a modern one saying: "I will serve as the public servant and build a developed city."





The AL mayoral candidate said under a proper plan, Dhaka city will be modernized systematically. As part of it, he said, specific five outlines have been given to develop Dhaka, adding:" We will bring back the culture and heritage of the city." Later, he conducted his electoral campaign in different parts of the city including DSCC Ward number 48,49,60,61 and 62.

