A rare breed of human in present-day Bangladesh





It goes without saying that metropolitan cities can at once be unfriendly and almost un-welcoming. Still then, we run after the celebrated people there and write encomium billets for them. But we forget those so many big-names of cross-section people who live outside the metropolis and we should express our approval of their stately deeds from the core of our hearts.







The present article's melodic theme is a rare elevated human of Barishal Town, a far-flung district in the southern part of Bangladesh.







Born on 1 August 1958, S. M. Imanul Hakim (popularly known as 'Baccha bhai' in Barishal Town), is a permanent resident of Barishal. His father late Prof S.M. Fazlul Hoque was the Head of Islamic History & Culture Department of Government B.M. College, Barishal. Like his enlightened father, Prof Iman, a student of History, also after serving as a teacher of colleges of Rangpur, Pirojpur and Khulna, finally became Prof of History Department and Principal of Government BM College, Barishal during the period of 2015-2017.





He has always been a brilliant student and did his M.A. with B.A. (Hons.) in History in 1982 from Rajshahi University. He then started his teaching career and at the age of 59, he got normal retirement on 31 July 2017 as Prof and Principal from Government B.M. College, Barishal.





He is a multifaceted maven. From boyhood, he started writing on various subject-matters - he was involved in a recitation of poems and mooting of debating clubs. From his school life, he brought out a little magazine under the title of 'Charpatra' in a cyclostyled format.





As a school student, Hakim participated in the spectacular 1969 People's Movement against Pakistan's military dictator ruler - President Ayub Khan. As a college student, he played a pioneering role to set up a recitation club under the name and style of 'Recitation Sangha.'







While studying at Rajshahi University, he helped set up a progressive drama circle under the name and style of 'Somokal.' Side by side, Baccha bhai acted in many dramas staged at Rajshahi University. Being an enlisted artiste with Rajshahi Betar (Radio), he actively participated in many radio dramas and in its magazine programs.





In the context of establishing of self-rule for the Bengalis through the majuscule 1969 Mass Movement, he got involved in the cultural organization - 'Kheali Group Theatre' in Barishal. He was also its President during the tenure of 2015-17 and it was another glorious chapter in his life.







Because of his positive life-style, patriotism and love for the motherland - Bangladesh, he tried in all best possible ways to inculcate human values, patriotism, and innovative thought-provoking ideas into the minds of students.





At one time both father and son were teachers of Barishal's Government B.M. College and both of them had a dream of far-flung. Both of them tried their best to impart qualitative education to their students. Their dream was to infuse the values of our glorious Liberation War of 1971 to their students and inspired them to hold it dear.





At the Government B.M. College compound, he built up 'Bijoy Prangon', 'Swadhinata Chottor' for retentiveness of our glorious Liberation War of 1971 to establish Bangladesh. For retentiveness of the martyred teachers and students in 1971, he also set-up 'Shriti Folok.' Besides all these, he established Academic Bhaban, Science Building, Examination Hall, Computer Laboratory and a Girl's Hostel in the College compound.







As a result, the Government B.M. College has earned appreciation from all corners of society. Under his Principal-ship, the student and cultural organization were very active to keep the college campus very lively and sprightliness.





Imanul's father - Prof and Principal S. M. Fazlul Hoque was a participant in our great Language Movement of 1952 and one of the organizers of our glorious Liberation War in 1971.







When he was studying in Gopalganj, he came in contact with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and remained a votary of his ideals unto his brutal murder. He, being advised by him, obtained his M.A. degree with B.A. (Hons.) in Islamic History & Culture from Dhaka University during the period of 1951-54 and then joined the Government B.M. College as a teacher in 1956.







He became Professor and Head of the Department of Islamic History & Culture of the same college and served for it for 35 years. He got normal retirement from Government B.M. College of Barishal in 1991. In the same year, he joined Islamia College, Barishal as its Prof and Principal and served it having an illustrious reputation unto his death in 1995.





Prof Imanul always stands up for his beliefs. Honest individuals don't go looking for fights, but they also aren't afraid to speak their mind. Honest people will state their opinions even when their beliefs are against the majority. While this may irk many, most people will respect honesty and be impressed with those willing to stand out against the hive mind. And he is such a human being. "No legacy is so rich as honesty" - these words of William Shakespeare are truly true for him.





His parents taught him honesty, truth, compassion, kindness and how to care for students and people. Also, they encouraged him to take risks, to boldly go. They taught him that the greatest danger in life is not taking the adventure. He has been standing by the principle of honesty, fair play, and trustworthiness.





While he was in the teaching profession, he was an outstanding teacher; explained, demonstrated and inspired. The outstanding teacher loves learning, is patient and caring that all can learn too. The outstanding teacher gives the struggling ones that self-belief that the sky is the limit once learners invest the required hard work and persistence. To the learner, the outstanding teacher is the most constant of friends. They are accessible, approachable and give wise counsel when requested. He was always an accessible teacher for all.





Over the years, Prof Iman has been a teacher and student. We find that the best teachers possess some universal qualities. Good teachers have a rapport with their students which inspire confidence, respect, and genuine caring. Good teachers make themselves available most of the time and respond to student queries in a timely manner. Memorable teachers get to know students in order to understand and relate to students as whole persons rather than as only members of the class.







This individual is an outstanding teacher. An outstanding teacher is a rare gem. It is not easy to find nor difficult to miss one. To label a teacher as outstanding requires certain qualities, such as respect diverse learners - in terms of ethnic and cultural diversities, highly knowledgeable - contextual and not book-based, good presentation mode - easy to understand slides, handbook, infographics, good listeners - for problematic, gifted or special needs learners, facilitate not dictate learners and understand different types of learners - phasing of learners according to their learning abilities.





William Butler Yeats memorable words are appropriate here, "Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire." A good teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. Prof Imanul could give you his full attention for a few seconds and leave his students with the feeling they mattered. That is the normal behavior you sort of expect. And, then, there is the Prof Imanul Hakim way.





He is a rare gentleman that transmitted noble upbringing and natural politeness. The Barishal people's greatest debt is of course to Prof Iman - their Principal and in my view the greatest headmaster of this generation. Iman was an educationist but not in the narrow sense of wanting to only impart knowledge and information so that his students could excel in class and sports. He was an educationist in a much broader sense.







Education for him was the vehicle through which to create humanists - boys of secular bent; with integrity and character and the intrinsic values of good and responsible citizenship; brave and generous; not brash or cowardly; nor mean or extravagant; boys who understood the dignity of labor and who accepted and respected all irrespective of caste, background or religion.







Humanity is better for having had Hakim with us, thank him for all he has contributed to all, his knowledge and understanding of our world, universe and multiverse has been incredible, the knowledge he shared with his pupils has been truly amazing but also his personality which always came across as an inquisitive explorer with a good sense of humor and a truly lovely, humble, caring man.







Thank him for his inspiration, imagination, resilience, hard work, humour and a good example to all of how tenacity can meet the greatest of challenges that we all face in life - intellectual or otherwise.







A truly courageous man with a brilliant mind! Our heart goes out to him firmly during a difficult time. Thank him, in every way possible way.







Professor S.M. Imanul Hakim consecrated in the teaching profession for 32 years (1985-2017). He is a treasure, a gift to this earth, universe and cosmos of Bangladesh. The residents of Barishal are in debt to his contributions, skills and foresight to give others bright sunlight of knowledge.







Prof Imanul taught pupils the courage of stars before them. How light carries on endlessly, even after his retirement from Government Barishal BM College? With shortness of breath, he explained the infinite. How rare and beautiful it is to even exist in Barishal.





He is so honest that being the Principal of Government B.M. College, he did never use the car that was allotted to him even for a solitary day. He used Rickshaws to go the college and come home. He even didn't live in the bun-glow designated to him by the government. And he had or still has the highest quality of relationship with both students and people in Barishal Town.





In the words of mass-education activist and poet Monir Mohiuddin, "After retirement from service, almost everybody passes time looking out his family affairs and performing religious functions, but Prof Imanul at the age of 61, has dedicated his life towards promoting the arts, cultures and social deportment that a group favors or relating to the shared knowledge and values of a society by the uplifting these attributes.





"Retired Prof and Principal of Government B.M. College living in Barishal Town, is a rare elevated of human in present-day Bangladesh. Thank him for being the biggest inspiration in the lives of Barishal. Such influence is truly a rare privilege that should be prized and nurtured. Endless respect!





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affair

