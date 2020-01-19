Walton selling Bangla voice search smart TV at DITF





Walton Pavilion is showcasing and selling new models of LED and Smart television like 4K resolution and Bangla voice search smart TV in the month-long Dhaka International Fair (DITF)-2020, started on January 1 at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar in Agargaon in the capital.





In this DITF, Walton Pavilion is offering 10 percent discount on all models of television. In addition, easy monthly installment (EMI) facility with 10 percent discout is available on purchasing Walton TV through the credit card. Discount facility is also available on Bkash payment.







Apart from these benefits, customers may get attractive cash backs on specific models of Walton brand television under the 'Saddhore Modde Srestho TV' campaign's season-2. At the attractive cash back offer, customer may get Walton brand's 610 millimeter (MM) or 24-inch LED TV at Tk 8,990; 813 MM or 32-inch LED TV at Tk 11,990; 991 MM or 39-inch LED TV at Tk 15,990 and 1.09 meter or 43-inch LED TV at Tk 19,990. Walton Pavilion (No-29) In-charge Md Saiful Islam said that they are displaying and selling 21 models of LED and smart TV in this DITF.







Among these, 55-inch 4K resolution television featured with eco-energy efficient and 32-inch Bangla voice search smart TV is newly released centering the New Year as well as DITF-20, he said.







