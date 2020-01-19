Retail Congress 2020 held

Panelists discussing on developing skills and knowledge with retail professionals at Bangladesh Retail Congress-2020 at a city hotel on Saturday.



Bangladesh Brand Forum organized Bangladesh Retail Congress-2020 with a view to develop skills and knowledge within retail professionals at a hotel in the capital on Saturday. Around 300 professionals attended the congress under the theme "The Future of Retail" which was presented by Shwapno and powered by Apex.





Eminent corporate personalities from home and abroad were brought together to discuss on insightful issues. Three Keynote sessions, 4 Panel discussions, 3 Insight Sessions and 3 Case Study Presentations took place in this congress. ACI Logistics Ltd (Shwapno) Head of Human Resource Shah Md Rijvi Rony delivered the inauguration speech of the congress.







Also spoke on the occasion Founder and Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum Shariful Islam said that the future of retail is about disruption and innovation. The retail sector needs to embrace the disruption and redesign the entire sector.





Senior professionals from Kantar South Asia, Fitch India, Puma Group, Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), ACI Logistics Ltd (Shwapno), Epyllion Group, Apex Footwear Limited, Kazi Foods Industries Ltd, Sindabad.com, Pickaboo.com, Bdjobs.com, Bagdoom.com, Pride Group, Prime Bank Ltd, Dmoney Bangladesh Ltd, PRAN-RFL Group, ACI Ltd, Walton Hi-Tech industries Ltd, Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd, Deligram, Igloo Ice Cream, Food and Dairy Ltd and Unimart Holding took part in the congress.





---Hasib Abedin, AA

