Is fasting good for you?





For some people, fasting is a way to cleanse the body of toxins. For others, it's a religious or spiritual practice. While some health experts have questioned its safety - particularly when used in the extreme - fasting proponents have praised its value. Fasting has been linked in several studies to weight loss, immune system benefits and brain function.







A new review of both human and animal studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that intermittent fasting could yield health benefits including decreased blood pressure, lower stress and weight loss. Preliminary research also shows intermittent fasting could help brain health with early studies finding a link between calorie-restricted diets and improved memory.







"We are at a transition point where we could soon consider adding information about intermittent fasting to medical school curricula alongside standard advice about healthy diets and exercise," study author Mark Mattson, a professor of neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University, said in a statement.





An earlier small study suggests that people who fast every other day may lose more weight than they would if they ate normally. Researchers had 60 people randomly either stick to their regular eating habits or switch to alternate day fasting, with 12 hours of unrestricted food followed by 36 hours of no food at all. On fast days, they were only allowed to have water, flavored carbonated water, unsweetened black or green tea, and coffee.







The results, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, found that those who followed alternate day fasting lost an average of 7.7 pounds and reduced weekly calories by about 37%. Those on their usual diets lowered calories by an average of 8.2% and lost an average of .44 pounds.







A study in mice found that limiting access to food increases levels of the hormone, ghrelin, which may also increase motivation to exercise. The findings, published in the Journal of Endocrinology, suggests that "limiting food intake to mealtimes or fasting intermittently, could help overweight people maintain a more effective exercise routine, lose weight and avoid debilitating complications such as diabetes and heart disease," the researchers write.







In another study published in Cell Metabolism, researchers developed a five-day monthly diet that they called the "Fasting Mimicking Diet." In the study, scientists said the 19 participants who followed the fasting regimen for three months had reduced risk factors for aging, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.







"Strict fasting is hard for people to stick to, and it can also be dangerous,'" study co-author Valter Longo, professor of gerontology and biological science at the University of Southern California, told The Telegraph. ''So we developed a complex diet that triggers the same effects in the body.''







On Day One of the pseudo-fast, dieters eat 1,090 calories made up of 10% protein, 56% fat and 34% carbohydrates. Days Two through Five each have 725 calories with 9% protein, 44% fat and 47% carbohydrates. The rest of the month, dieters ate whatever they want.







Is fasting normal?Our "normal" meal pattern of three daily meals (plus snacks) is highly abnormal from the perspective of human evolution, wrote an international group of researchers in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Early hunter-gatherers often ate intermittently, depending on how often they were able to capture prey.







"The ability to function at a high level, both physically and mentally, during extended periods without food may have been of fundamental importance in our evolutionary history," the researchers wrote. They believe the human body may have adapted to perform at its peak with occasional fasting.







"Intermittent fasting helps the body to rejuvenate and repair, thereby promoting overall health," article co-author Satchidananda Panda, associate professor of regulatory biology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, told LiveScience. "Fasting alone is more powerful in preventing and reversing some diseases than drugs," he said.







Panda and his colleagues performed a time-restricted feeding study with mice several years ago where they only fed one group during an eight-hour period each day. They gave those mice lots of fat to eat while a second control group was allowed to eat whatever whenever they wanted.







After 100 days, the control group developed high cholesterol and blood glucose, gained weight, had liver damage and had issues with motor control. The fasting mice weighed 28% less and performed better on exercise tests. The researchers concluded that restricted fasting can have an impact (at least on mice) on the prevention of metabolic diseases.







What happens to your body when you fast?Technically, most of us fast every night when we sleep. Fasting is defined as going without food for eight or more hours - so when you wake up in the morning, your body is in a fasting state.





That's when your body has stopped absorbing nutrients from the last meal you've eaten. Next, your body uses stored-up blood sugars (glucose) for energy. You may start to feel tired and rundown when your body depletes these stores for fuel.







After an extended time without food - typically 48 hours or more - your body enters a state called ketosis, where it starts breaking down stored fat for energy. Does fasting flush toxins? Here's where things get murky.







Some people go on special fast diets - drinking just juice or eating just cabbage soup, for example - hoping to rid the body of chemicals and pollutants accumulated from food, the environment and everyday life.







"There is no scientific evidence it will detox the body. The issue of fasting to cleanse the body has no biological basis because the body is real good at that by itself," Madelyn Fernstrom, Ph.D., CNS, founder and director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Weight Loss Management Center, told WebMD.





"The liver is a natural detox center; the lungs, the colon, the kidneys, [the lymph glands] and the skin get rid of toxins." Mary Jo DiLonardo writes about everything from health to parenting - and anything that helps explain why her dog does what he does.

The article appeared in MNN.

