Why people easily give up love & compromise relation!!





Love developed in human mind to feel as a Symbol of Heavenly Peacefulness. Love is too deep and innocent. But lots of people think, love is something easily accessible.





Lots of people generalized that love is something like two bodies interacting with each other in the most intimate way as possible. Is it really! Real Love is something completely free from any kind of negativity, conditions and interest.Love is pure and beautiful and obviously natural in every manner.





Most of the people suffer from "emotional complexity ", they experiences various critical situation. Many people may not have these experiences and stay completely rational about this feeling.







They think- love is a biological process & its purpose is to sustain life. And many people find it just pleasing and take it as a form of entertainment. People need to compassionate and honest if they want love for a long life.







Love at first sight is an exclusive feelings, anyone can fall in love at any moment of their life despite the situation. It just have to be right, the right situation and right time. It can even be at first sight. Love is not about body or look.







Those who fall in love at first sight have such deepness that they can peer into the soul of the significant others. It is the soul that touches and falls in love. Eventually the gaze becomes pure and the soul becomes holy, sinless.





And if it turns to a relationship, it becomes truly powerful, exclusive & priceless. People fear love because from history we get to see tragic things happening because of this feeling. They tend to lose interest in love thinking about the consequences. World never appreciate true lovers and use the feelings for benefits or other interest rather than helping for the betterment of life without make it more complex.





Again, all marriage life could be more peaceful and healthy if individuals find a meaningful, respectful and considerable partner for each other to explore healthy and happy relationships.





This positive happiness will create a positive energy which will just increase over time. This will not only influence the family happiness, the surrounded society will also be touched with theses happiness. Their children learn naturally how to be happy and live simply. This will lead to a happy and joyful future.





We mostly know about love stories that are fairy tales. Love needs to be applied in real life, it needs to get out from the stories and happen in real life. Otherwise the next generation will find it impossible to continue honestly in a long-term relationship that will lead to a caring family.







They will suffer in life when they will find wealth, property, fame and everything but no love at all. This life is meaningless if there is no one besides to share feelings with.







The world needs supportive, understandable & honest partner to grow with. Perfect couples must be more committed, caring, empathizing and accountable for their life partner because if they never find the true feelings in themselves they will feel life to be boring, robotic, professional, and less productive.







They will feel tired, depression will take over. They will become stressful and short tempered. Naturally, People misbehave unintentionally and think critically when the absent mind feels empty, unhappy, tired and unloved.







Recently Bangladeshi bride & bridegrooms are facing fear making commitment in relationship. They are focusing on their career, qualification & success as the main purpose of life as they fear Marriage and long term relationship.







When they find crisis in commitment, respect, pairing accountability in relationship and patriarch's domination in their relationship, people choose anything but relationship. And they sacrifice their love in the fear of an uncertainty that future partner will change the face after marriage. Once people compromise true feelings it's create hole in Mind.







"Relationship with Natural Love Is Exclusive & Rare"We need more passionate lover and deeply understandable individuals for making relationship eternally happy …..

Do you agree with me?





The writer is Executive Director, Butterfly Matrimonial









----Huraira Shishir





