Diner Sheshe





"There's a small library that my grandfather built back in the day in our home in Rajshahi. So, as I was growing up, books were all around me. I would watch my mom and my aunts read books all the time. Before I got into school, my mom bought me one of those colorful picture books. It was from those books that I learned how to read and sketch. When I grew up a bit more, 'Bishow Shahitto Kendro' became the source for my weekly dose of books to read.







I signed up for a card that allowed me to take home one book at a time every week. That clearly wasn't enough for me. So, I eventually made another card so that I could take home twice as many books. My entire childhood was practically spent reading books by Zafar Iqbal sir and books from the 'Tin Goyenda' series. As I was trying to find books from different authors, I discovered 'Harry Potter'. I still consider that to be a pivotal period in my life.







From that point onwards, I read anything I could get my hands on. I read hundreds - maybe thousands - of books during that period. Some of them I'm not very proud to admit, but almost all of them were delightful. There's this place in Rajshahi called Bookpoint, which is the only place where you could buy books from foreign authors.







There were times when I would go there and spend everything I had on books. I wouldn't even leave enough money with me to get a ride back home. It was around that time that I realized that reading would be an in severable part of my life. And that no matter whatever I ended up doing in the future, books would always be there with me."





Humans of BUET, Fb



