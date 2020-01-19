Worldwide waffling





Mike Bloomberg will ask tech billionaires to support his presidential campaign in a private reception with some of Silicon Valley's biggest power brokers on Thursday evening, Recode has learned. The briefing behind closed doors shows how Bloomberg is not shy about seeking the backing of Big Tech - a group whose favor with the public has fallen so low that candidates like Elizabeth Warren have said they'll reject taking their money entirely.











The year 2019 was the second hottest on record for the planet's surface, according to latest research. The analyses reveal the scale of the climate crisis: both the past five years and the past decade are the hottest in 150 years. The succession of records being broken year after year is "the drumbeat of the Anthropocene", said one scientist, and is bringing increasingly severe storms, floods, droughts and wildfires. The previous hottest year was in 2016, the year that a natural El Niño event boosted temperatures. The new data is for the average global surface air temperature. More than 90% of the heat trapped by human greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed by the oceans, but scientists revealed 2019 as the warmest yet recorded in the seas, calling it "dire news".











Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released Wednesday by CNN. The Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for more than a year on the campaign trail. But that changed Monday, when Warren said that, during a private meeting between the two in 2018, he disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency.











Cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie has defended her role in dishing out $100 million sporting grants to marginal seats ahead of last year's election campaign, signalling the Morrison government won't tighten rules to stop community grants programs becoming slush-funds. The Nationals deputy leader said demands she quit following scathing report from the Australian National Audit Office were "absolutely ridiculous" and it was a "highly successful program", which had delivered real benefits on the ground. The review, released on Wednesday, found the Morrison government used the sports grants program as a virtual slush fund for its re-election efforts, overlooking projects approved by an independent panel in favour of splashing cash in "targeted" seats.



Leave Your Comments