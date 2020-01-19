Simplicity and sophistication personified: Pooja



The Bollywood and Telugu film actress and model Pooja Hegde recently did a photo-shoot in which she looks angelic in an ivory maxi dress as he seems to be having fun in the pictures. She wore an outfit from Shriya Som collection, the dress is a high-low, sleeveless maxi dress with ivory, grey and red floral prints and embroidery.







It has a satin border and matching belt. The dress is layered to add volume to the outfit and ivory stands out to be the color that is soothing in contrast to the red flowers. The red tint balances the calmness of ivory with the impulsive and spontaneous facet.

