'Hotath Shedin'



Singer Fahmida Nabi is going to give a new song to the audience and her fans as a gift for this year's Valentine's Day. Sujan Barua Sayem has written the lyrics and Sajib Das has composed the music. The recording of the song has already been completed on January 13. The song's lyric goes like this-'Hothat Shedin',





Fahmida Nabi said, "The music of such a wonderful song is also remarkable. The lyrics are so sweet that one can get lost in the thoughts. The lyrics of the song have shaken my mind tremendously. I became very emotional after reading the lyrics.







Thank you to the lyricist of the song and of course sincere gratitude for making such a touching song to Sajib Das as ever. I have also worked with him before. Sajib always thinks very carefully about me before making the tune. But this song feels as if extra care was taken while making the tune of this song.





This is a special gift to my devoted audience for Valentine's Day. Hope everyone likes the song because the whole song is full of love that will bring thoughts of the past to many." The song will be released on a You Tube channel on the coming Valentine's Day.





Meanwhile, Fahmida Nabi is presenting the program 'Surer Ayna' on Bangla Vision regularly. In the meantime, she has also performed music at a stage show organized by RAB. Besides, on January 11, Fahmida Nabi kept herself involved with history by participating in 'Aprotiroddho Agrojatray Bangladesh: Mega Concert 2020' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.



