Affri's 2 new ventures begin with 2020



Young model- popular actress of present generation Affri Selina, who earlier was appreciated for her praiseworthy appearance in several music videos and tele-dramas, has begun her New Year 2020 with two new ventures at once.





The actress has started the year with her involvement in a new drama serial titled 'Alo Chhayar Kabbya' directed by Sanjid Khan Prince. Starring Affri in an important role, the drama is expected to be aired soon on a private television channel.





On the other hand, Affri has recently worked as a model in a new music video of singer Shafin Khan. Manjurul Haque Manju has made the music video casting Asif Imrose opposite the model-actress.





Very excited with her involvement to two new projects in the beginning of the New Year, Affri said, "It was a pleasure for me to begin the New Year with a drama serial based a wonderful story.







Also, I performed as a model in a music video which also a matter of great pleasure. Asif Imrose and I tried our best to bring out the story under the direction of Manjurul Haque Manju. I am optimistic about the music video".





However, either on Valentine's Day or Pahela Boishakh, Affri Selina-starrer and Idris Haider-directed exceptional movie titled 'Nil Foring' is expected to release. Selina earlier performed as model in song Bhalobashi of Fahmida Nabi and Bappa Mazumder. Selina-starrer mentionable short film was Chirkut.



