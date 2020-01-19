Habibur's month-long painting show 'Somoyer Golpo'



A month-long solo painting exhibition titled 'Somoyer Golpo' by artist Habibur Rahman begins at Kalakendra in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Friday. The exhibition is curate by Wakilur Rahman.







The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition held Friday on the gallery premises. Noted artists Professor Rafiqun Nabi and Mahmudul Helal attended the ceremony as guests.





Artist and art critic Javed Jalil in his book 'Spirit of Momentum' wrote about the exhibition that lines choreographed with spirit of momentum, sensitivity and layers of experiences. Emerged, fused into spectrums of emotion, conflict and resistance.





Artist Habib is a pondering mind ...who enjoys stimulus of conscious willingness to discovering the versatile interventions of one's urges. He accumulates elements of yearning, depth and hollow void into bursting sentiments of execution.







He forms them into interplay of merging oneself into the thinking self and reviving through the mending of lines. Through a state of confusion, he derives in to a finding of assurance ...which is like self-realization.Contemplation plays a significant role in his work where he pours himself to find a fresh subjective sensation.







The restlessness, anxiety, conflict and also union theatres his visual interfaces with rendering motifs and innovative moods, from situations and existing environments.The exhibition will remain open to all every day from 4:30pm to 8:30pm, until February 12.









