EUSC inter-house annual sports competition held

The Inter-house Annual Sports Competition and Prize Distribution ceremony of Engineering University School and College (EUSC) of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) was held at campus on Wednesday at the university playground.





The competition was started at 8:30 am and ended at 4:00 pm. A total of 68 events were held in the competition. Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice-Chancellor of BUET distributed prizes among the winners as Chief Guest of the program.





The Chief Guest said that a healthy mind develops in a healthy body. Therefore, in addition to education, sports and cultural events urged the students to be as much as possible.







Among others: Honorable members of the governing body, Principal Md. Shamsul Hoque, Assistant Head Master Md. Abu Baker Siddique along with teachers, students and invited guests were also present on the occasion. In the competition Mohsin House won the champion and Rokeya &Titumir House jointly won the runners up.

