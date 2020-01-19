BCB names Hasan for three-T20 tour of Pak

BD T20 squad



Uncapped teenage fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has been named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, beginning Friday, 24 January in Lahore.





The 20-year-old Hasan joins the squad alongside recalled quick Rubel Hossain, who took 20 wickets in the recently concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rubel Hossain, the right-arm pacer makes an international comeback after nearly six months.





Tamim's return and Mushfiq's absence is the most highlighted point from the 15-member contingent. Mushfiq won't be part of the Bangladesh squad against Pakistan after the dependable right-hander made himself unavailable for selection for the Pakistan tour due to terror fear.







But another veteran Tamim Iqbal will be available in Pakistan tour. The dashing ppener Tamim Iqbal and pace sensation Mustafizur's return to form during BPL brought a huge relief for the Bangladesh national team management but also. Unarguably the two best players of the country has ever produced, Tamim and Mustafiz went through a lean patch since the World Cup in England.





He scored 235 runs in eight matches with just one half-century in the last years ICC World Cup before his form hit lowest ebb in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in which he scored just two runs.







The left-handed opener hasn't played international cricket since the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July last year. He had opted out of the India tour in November, Bangladesh's last international assignment, citing "personal reasons". The 30-year-old has been Bangladesh's most prolific batsman for more than a decade now and tops the all-time run-scoring charts for his team in each of the three formats.





However ending all speculation, the opener struck he struck several fifties during BPL for Dhaka Platoon. Mustafizur also took 20 wickets from 12 matches for Rangpur Rangers in BPL.





Hasan Mahmud, the 20-year-old right-arm pacer's maiden international call-up has been the only surprise in Bangladesh squad. Hasan hogged the lime light with his new ball swing and pace throughout BPL.







The right-arm pacer was on BCB's radar after his magnificent Under-19 World Cup in 2018.Mahedi Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto earned a predictable recall as both were able to impress the selectors during BPL. S





hanto hit a late explosion for Khulna Tigers during BPL as he clobbered a century and a fifty during BPL last stage while Miraz produced an amazing all-round display in BPL where he scored 253 runs in 13 games with including three fifties. He also took 12 wickets. BCB also kept a faith on Soumya Sarkar despite his inconsistent performance for Bangladesh.







But the T20 team, to be led by Mahmudullah, had no place for Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny and Taijul Islam who were in Bangladesh's last international assignment. BCB selectors also kept a blind eye on the paceman Taskin Ahmed despite his respectable performance with ball in BPL.







Bangladesh tour of Pakistan first phase comprises threeT20 is scheduled to commence from January 24. The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Bangladesh is scheduled to leave for Lahore on January 23.





BD T20 squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.











Leave Your Comments