Booters meet Sri Lanka in do-or-die match

Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day giving tips to players during practice session at Lt Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Ground on Saturday. -BFF



Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their battle of survival group A last match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.





State-owned Bangladesh Television , private satellite channel RTV will telecast the match live while Bangladesh Betar will provide live commentary of the match that kicks off at 5 pm.





It will must win match also for Sri Lanka to stay alive in the tournament race as both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost 2-0 to title favorite Palestine which already confirmed their spot of last four berth as the group A champions.





The Jamal Bhuiyan and Co. must be expecting to fight back in the match against Sri Lanka to secure the semifinal berth. Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day earlier said taking lesson from their last match against Palestine his boys come out strongly in against Sri Lanka.





Despite losing to Palestine, the Bangladesh head coach contented over his boys performance and hoped his boys would not repeat the mistakes which Bangladesh did in the first match.





Sri Lankan head coach Packeer Ali earlier said boys lost their concentration in the last moments and lost the match against Palestine. But his warned by saying that as Bangladesh would play All out so they would also play all out match against BangladeshPackeer said as it would be do or die match for them so they would give their best effort to win the match against Bangladesh to stay in the tournament race.





Bangladesh booters made their practice session at Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ground on Saturday morning without their captain Jamal."We rested Jamal on Saturday. He isn't cent percent fit, he is still recovering. But we're optimistic about him, let's see," said Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu.





While asking about Jamal's availability, Head Coach Jamie Day replied, "We are not sure about him [Jamal]. It depends on him."About the match, Jamie Day said, "Preparations are good. Obviously, we're eyeing a win against Sri Lanka."







About his present situation, captain Jamal Bhuiyan said, "The probability of my playing is now 75 percent. Still, there's pain and I'm facing difficulties with the leg movement. I'll try to run again on Sunday morning. If I don't feel pain, I'll play."





Bangladesh is 187th in the FIFA Rankings while Sri Lanka are 205th. In their last match, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 1-0 goal in the 13th South Asian Games Football at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu.





Two top teams from each of the groups will play the semifinals. The Group A champions will play Group B runners-up in the first semifinal on January 22 while Group B champions will face Group A runners-up in the other semis on January 23, both at 5 pm at the same venue. The title deciding final will be held on January 25, also at 5 pm at the same venue.





Bangladesh squad: Shahidul Alam Sohel, Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman, Topu Barman, Sushanto Tripura, Yeasin Khan, Rahmat Mia, Rayhan Hasan, Riyadul Hasan, Monjurur Rahman Manik, Rabiul Hasan, Saad Uddin, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sohel Rana, Manik Hossain Mollah, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Towhidul Alam Sabuz, Mohammad Ibrahim, Motin Miah, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Arifur Rahman, Rakib Hossain.









