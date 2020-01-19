Save shuttle train from risky situation

Bamboo used on culverts in CU shuttle train line instead of iron rod, wood. -Collected



Several thousand students of Chittagong University, who travel by the shuttle train between the university and Chittagong city every day.The shuttle train service of Chittagong University (CU) has to be saved from untoward incident. The CU's shuttle train line has become risky for train movement as iron rod and wooden sleepers of a number of culverts in the rail line have been damaged.





But instead of replacing those, the authorities concerned are using bamboo at the sleepers on the culverts, posing great risks of fatal accidents.Chittagong University is one of the two universities in the world which has own shuttle train.





It was known that there are 31 large culverts from Battaloli station of Chattogram to the university station which distance is approximately 22 kilometers. Each train, with six to seven compartments, sometimes fewer, seats 1,080 students but most of the time, more than 2,500 travel in one train during the rush hour.





However, some areas of the line has not enough stones that may be cause of fatal accident any time. Clip-hooks and knots have been theft, slipper became shaky, downstream soil and stone empty away the rail line every day.







As a result, any incident like train derailment may be took place anytime. And with the head of the risk, around 12 thousand students are coming to the campus from the city every day.







Assistant driver of shuttle train Kazi Nazrul Islam said that the use of bamboo on the culverts is risky. There are many places in the area of Chowdharyhat, Panchl-aish which have no clips, hooks and slippers. As a result, the movement of the train with the area leaned on one side.





A train driver said, "We have to rely on the signal of the station. Knowing the risk, we have to drive the train. There is no repair work even after informing the matter to the authorities concerned frequently," he said.





CU's Acting Proctor Pranab Mitra Chowdhury said, ''I am aware of the risky situation of the railway. We informed the matter to the railway authorities. They told us that they will begin repair work soon.''





Regarding the renovation of the railway, Sholashahar Railway's Senior Assistant Engineer Awlad Hossain said that the repair work on the rail line is going on. The bamboo used on the culverts has been removed.

When asked about the stone, he said that they will inform the matter to higher authorities.



