170 cyclone shelters to be set up in Chattogram

A cyclone shelter in Chattogram. -AA



The government is going to construct a total of 170 cyclone shelters in the Chattogram and Bhola districts under the "Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Project" of the Local Government Division.





In this regard, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved two proposals of constructing 170 cyclone shelters and adjacent roads with a cost of Taka 919.62 crore. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meetings.





Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Nasima Begum said Wahid Construction will construct the 73 cyclone shelters in the Chattogram district with a cost of Taka 389.82 crore while Toma Construction will construct another 97 cyclone shelters with a cost of Taka 529.80 crore.





Bangladesh Government and International Development Association (IDA) have approved the "Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Project".Nasima Begum said the committee has also approved another proposal on "Construction of Temporary (Service) Jetty with Connection Road at Payra Port" under the "Construction of First terminal and other relevant facilities of the Payra Sea Port" project.





Around 40 lakhs of people of coastal belt in Chittagong, Cox's Bazar are living at high risk of being victims by natural disaster as there are no adequate cyclone shelters at the coastal areas as well as in Chittagong city. Besides, many of cyclone shelters are using as schools.





The keys of the said schools used to keep by the Head Masters. As a result, the people of coastal areas used to suffer for collecting the keys from the said chiefs of educational institutes and can not use these as shelter during the natural disasters timely.







So, if any natural disaster or cyclone will attack on Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, most of the people of the locality can not take shelters at the prevailing cyclone shelters due to lack of space. According to the sources, there are 880 cyclone shelters in the two districts (418 in Chittagong and 462 in Cox's Bazar) can accommodate over 40 lakhs people of the low-lying coastal areas of the districts.





The people of Anwara, Banshkhali, Sitakunda, Mirerswari, Swandip in Chittagong district, Patenga, Halishahar and river side areas in Chittagong city, offshore island Saint Martin, Moheshkhali, Kutubdia, Mongnama, Pakua, Teknaf and sea side areas of Cox's Bazar city are living at high risk of natural disasters like Tsunami, cyclone etc. Sources said, there are 62 cyclone shelters in offshore island Swandip, 58 in Anwara upazila and 117 in Banshkhali upazila.







Besides, there are 59 cyclone shelters cum schools in Sitakunda, 13 in Potiya, 75 in Mirerswari, 8 in Boalkhali, 5 in Chandanaish, 3 in Satkania, 3 in Rangunia, 2 in Fatikchari, 2 in Raojan. Moreover, there are 72 cyclone shelters cum schools in the city area with capacity of 52 thousand and 700 people.







According to the sources, many of cyclone shelters are using as schools. The keys of the said schools used to keep by the Head Masters. As a result, the people of coastal areas used to suffer for collecting the keys from the said chiefs of educational institutes.





Mohammed Abdur Rahim, a dweller of city's Patenga area said, "We have the tragedy of April 29 in our memory. After the April 29 tragedy, many cyclone centers were made by the government by foreign fund.







But, these were constructed at the school lands and these are using as school as well as cyclone shelters. Many times, during the natural disasters, locals can not get the key of the cyclone shelters in time as the keys are preserved by the head masters of the schools."





Fatema Begum, a dweller of Halishahar area in Chittagong said, "We do not know where the residence of head masters of the schools who are the authority of cyclone shelters. As a result, last year, during the storm, we can not get space in the cyclone shelters."





District Relief and Rehabilitation Officials said, there are cyclone shelters in the city areas as well as the rural areas. Many of the cyclone shelters are being used as school.







The construction of the said cyclone shelters were completed for using these cyclone shelter and schools. During the natural disaster, the authority shifted the activities of educational institutes to another places. At that time, these cyclone shelters cum schools used to use as only cyclone shelters.

Leave Your Comments