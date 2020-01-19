Good governance prevailing in country: Momen



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said here the economic growth has proved that good governance is prevailing in the country.





"The country's economic growth and its overall development are increasing sharply which proves that good governance is prevailing in the country," he said.







He said this while inaugurating the workshop regarding 'Right to Information Act (RTI)-2009' and it's online tracking system at Zilla Parishad auditorium in Sylhet on Saturday. Talking about the Right to Information







Act, he said the act has been formulated to ensure accountability and transparency at workplaces under all government and autonomous organizations of the country, reports BSS.





He said authentic information clears confusion in any matter, adding that people will not make any imaginary complaint if they get right information.





About 'Mujib Year', he said the year of 2020 and 2021 is very important for Bangladesh as the country will celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in these years.





With Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by chief information commissioner Martuza Ahmed, Additional Divisional Commissioner Tahmidul Islam ,Sylhet district unit president of Awami League Masuk Uddin Ahmed and its General Secretary Jakir Hossain as special guests.





Leave Your Comments