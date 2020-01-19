'Sharing wealth can reduce poverty'



Bangladesh Bank's Governor Fazle Kabir has said that poverty would have been fully eradicated if people shared wealth with each other. He made this remark on Saturday while speaking at a program of Prime Bank Limited as chief guest. The program was hosted to provide scholarships and stipends to meritorious students.





Fazle Kabir said that one thousand candles can be lighted from one candle. The scholarships were accorded to 287 doctors, 228 engineers, 75 teachers, 142 bankers and 52 government employees. Fazle Kabir thanked and felicitated Prime Bank Limited for this initiative.







Prime Bank Limited will pay 2600 taka per month to 263 poor and talented students each to enable them to pursue higher studies. Prime Bank Limited has been providing these stipends under corporate social responsibility (CSR) since 2007.





Special guest Professor Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury said that the stipends are being imparted to selected students in a transparent way on the basis of their merit. Some of the students who received these stipends are now established citizens with successful careers. The program was presided over by Prime Bank's Chairman Azam J Chowdhury. He said that 4% of the bank's profits is being spent for CSR.

Leave Your Comments