Mushfiq declines to visit Pakistan



Musfiqur Rahim, former captain of Bangladesh Cricket team, has said that he is not touring Pakistan as his family is concerned about his security. He talked about his decision while speaking to newsmen after the final match of the Bangabandhu BPL in the city on Friday night.





Mushfiq said, "I've already said that I won't tour Pakistan. I took the decision much earlier and informed the board about it by a letter. My family is concerned over the Pakistan tour. If I go to Pakistan in such a situation, I can't play there." "I haven't given my name in PSL as the whole tournament will be played in Pakistan," he further said.





Expressing hope that he can play in Pakistan in future, Mushfiq said, "If the situation in Pakistan improves further in two years and other teams go there to play, I will tour Pakistan. It is true that the situation has improved in Pakistan, which is an excellent cricketing place."





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday a 15-member squad for T20 series in Pakistan. Mushfiq, as per his desire, has been included in the squad.







