Bogura MP Mannan dies



Abdul Mannan, the lawmaker for Bogura-1 elected from the ruling Awami League, has died during treatment for heart ailment at the age of 66.He breathed his last at LabAid Hospital in the capital at 8:15am on Saturday, said Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua.





Abdul Mannan, who was a president of Bangladesh Chhatra League and also an organizing secretary to the ruling party, was hospitalized on Thursday before being put on life support when his condition deteriorated. Hailing from Hindukandi in Bogura's Sariakandi Upazila, Abdul Mannan was elected to parliament twice from Bogura in 2014 and 2018.







President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed condolence at the death of Abdul Mannan. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Party sources said the body of Abdul Mannan will be kept at the mortuary of BIRDEM Hospital before the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) for him is held at the South Plaza of the parliament building at 10am on Monday.





His colleagues in politics will pay respect to the former ruling party leader at the South Plaza. The body will then be flown by a helicopter to his village home where he will be laid to rest.Abdul Mannan was the president of Chhatra League in the 80s and was elected vice-president to Bangladesh Agricultural University Central Students Union (BAUCSU).





President Abdul Hamid in the condolence message said, "The Awami League has lost an efficient and experienced leader in the death of Abdul Mannan. His demise is an irreparable loss."





Prime Minister Hasina, also the president of the ruling party, said, "Bangladesh Awami League has lost an efficient organizer and sincere worker in the death of a politician like him."







Speaker Shirin Sharmin in her message remembered the role Abdul Mannan played after the brutal murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family in 1975.





"The national will remember forever with respect Abdul Mannan who had worked relentlessly and endured sufferings for materializing the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the post-'75 days," she said.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader mourned the death of the former leader on behalf of the party. Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury also expressed condolence over the death of Abdul Mannan.Shoeb Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Editors of The Asian Age, also mourned the demise of the former Awami League leader.





