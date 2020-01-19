Speaker for inclusive dev to reduce child, maternal mortality



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday underscored the need for ensuring inclusive development by preventing child marriage and reducing child and maternal mortality rates through expansion of women education.





"MPs can play an important role to prevent child marriage, reduce child and maternal mortality rates, curb militancy and build a drug abuse free society side by side with overseeing overall development in their respective constituencies," she told a workshop at Chowdhury Fatema Begum auditorium at Shibchar in Madaripur.





The workshop on "Reducing maternal mortality and preventing child marriage" was arranged under the project titled Strengthening Parliament's Capacity in Integrating Population Issues into Development (SPCPD).





The speaker urged the members of parliament (MPs) to exchange views with the people of their respective constituencies on regular basis to resolve different social problems, reports BSS.





"We will have to come forward to ensure a safe environment for women. By changing mindset and raising awareness, the country's womenfolk should be made educated and self-reliant," she said.Chaudhury said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has become a role model of development.





She said Bangladesh is constructing the Padma Bridge with its domestic fund.The speaker stressed on engaging the womenfolk with the mainstream of development in turning the country into a developed and prosperous one by 2041.





JS Chief Whip and Madaripur-1 constituency lawmaker Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo and UNFPA Representative in Bangladesh Dr Asa Torkelsson addressed the workshop as the special guests with JS Secretariat Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan in the chair.JS Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, MP, Dr AFM Ruhal Haque, MP and Fakhrul Imam, MP, among others, addressed it.





Lawmakers ASM Firoz, AB Tajul Islam, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Meher Afroz Chumki, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, Syeda Jakia Noor, Nazrul Islam Babu, Dr Habibe Millat, Razi Mohammad Fakhrul, Subarna Mustafa, Aparajita Haque, Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan and Adiba Anjum Mita were present on the occasion, among others.





