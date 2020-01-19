Continue efforts to uphold pride

President Md Abdul Hamid addressing the reunion of National Defence College (NDC) of Bangladesh held at Mirpur Cantonment in the city on Saturday. -PID



President Abdul Hamid on Saturday expressed hope that all members of the armed forces will continue their relentless efforts to uphold their pride through discipline, skills, patriotism and dutifulness.







Deep trust in leadership, mutual belief, respect, professional skills and discipline as prerequisites for the development of any force, It is my firm belief that members of armed forces will continue their relentless effort to uphold their pride staying to the leadership through hard exercise, discipline, professional skills, dutifulness and patriotism, he said.





The President was addressing the reunion of National Defence College (NDC) of Bangladesh held at Mirpur Cantonment.Terming the armed forces as the symbol of pride, he said members of armed forces are playing a laudable role in nation building, facing the natural disasters and supporting the civil administration apart from maintaining the country's independence and sovereignty, reports UNB.





Referring to the implementation of Armed forces goal -2030 for the modernization of the armed forces by the government, he said the plan will make the armed forces more modern, skilled and dynamic.







In the beginning of his speech, the President also recalled with profound respect the architect of country's independence Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and also paid his deep homage to the martyrs and valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices in the Liberation War.





He expressed his hope that all units of the forces will organize special program marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and the Golden Jubilee celebration of independence.





2020 and 2021 are very two important years in our national life. The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of our independence will be celebrated in a befitting manner in 2020 and 2021 respectively, he said.







Ministers, secretaries, senior civil and military officials, former commandants of NDC, faculties and alumnus of the different courses were present during the program.





Commandant of NDC Lieutenant General Sheikh Mamun Khaled delivered welcome speech while secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the program.





