'Govt firm to hold city polls peacefully'



Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday said the government is firmly committed to hold the forthcoming Dhaka city corporations polls in a peaceful manner.





"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is determined to hold all kind of elections, including Dhaka city corporation polls, in a free, fair and peaceful manner," he said.





He said this while addressing a program as the chief on Wadudia High School premises at Raozan upazila of Chattogram on the occasion of inaugurating the Noajishpur Union Parishad Complex building.He said the premier has struggled throughout her life to ensure the voting rights of the people in the country casting away all odds, reports BSS.





"Bangladesh has been able to stand with its head high in the globe due to her (Sheikh Hasina) immense sacrifice. The country has witnessed unprecedented development under her far-sighted leadership," he added.





With Raozan Upazila Chairman Ehsanul Haider Babul in the chair, the program was attended, among other, by Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Railway ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP and Chief Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Sushankar Chandra Acharya as the special guests.





