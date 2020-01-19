'BNP spreading propaganda over EVM'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP is spreading propaganda over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Dhaka city polls.He came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the city on Saturday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "All the polls held in the past with EVM system were free and fair and several BNP-nominated candidates also won in those elections." He expressed hope that the AL mayoral candidates who have a clean image will win in the polls as a mass wave has been created in their favor.





The AL general secretary said before any elections, BNP claims that that their popularity is skyrocketing. "But after the polls, it is seen that they lose in the elections," he said.Quader went on saying: "BNP sees daydream before elections… but their dream will be turned into a nightmare in this city polls".





The minister said if BNP wins in polls, they say election was fair but when they suffer defeat, the party alleges that the polls were rigged. "It's their old habit," he added.





AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Ray Nondi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference, among others.





