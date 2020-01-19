'Govt working to ensure quality education'



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the present government is working relentlessly to ensure quality education in the country as it put utmost emphasis on this.





"We would be able to create skilled human resource by ensuring quality education for them," he said while addressing orientation function for students of 'Spring-2020' of North South University (NSU).





Presided over by vice chancellor of the university Prof Atiqul Islam, the function was also addressed by Canadian envoy in Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine and NSU Board of Trustees chairman Benajir Ahmed, among others, reports BSS.





Lauding the education system of NSU, the law minister said the institute has been able to achieve a special position, thanks to the united effort of its faculties and students.





"The students of today will lead the country in future. That is why they have to prepare themselves to tackle future challenges. They have to be prepared for playing their roles in country's economic development and tackling global challenges. The government has adopted different initiatives to ensure quality education for them," he added.







Leave Your Comments