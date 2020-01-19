JOF demands scrapping use of EVMs in city polls

Jatiya Oikya Front leaders speaking at a meeting in the city on Saturday. -AA



The Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) has demanded cancellation of the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Dhaka City Corporation elections. The political platform came up with the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in the city on Saturday.







In a written statement, JOF leader ASM Abdur Rab said, "People have no trust in the government and Election Commission (EC). For this reason, the government is resorting to new tricks to grab power without fair voting." "A panicky situation has been created by intimidating people. The government and EC have set traps of fraudulence in different ways. EVM is a new method of vote rigging."





BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gonoshasthya Kendra Trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury, Prof Abu Sayeed, Nurul Amin Bepari, Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Sanowar Hossain, Jahangir Alam Mito were present at the press conference, among others.

