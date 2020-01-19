'Govt out to eliminate voice of dissent'



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is working to either eliminate or salience those who express dissenting views.





He came up with the allegation while speaking at a discussion held at the National Press Club on Saturday commemorating noted political scientist and national professor Talukder Maniruzzaman.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "We feel sorrow as we see our virtuous people being sent to jail only for raising voice, though they are not directly involved in politics. Those who think good and try to bring the truth to the spotlight through their write-ups are also being harassed and repressed the same way."







Citing an example of efforts to silence the dissents, he said a warrant for the arrest of the Daily Prothom Alo editor, Matiur Rahman, and nine others was issued by a court in a case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College.





"What's the offence of Matiur Rahman He used to write occasionally and his newspaper published facts. Only for that, he has been implicated in a case filed in connection with the death (of a student) due to negligence. He was made the prime accused among the other journalists of Prothom Alo," Fakhrul said.





The same way, he said, Daily Amar Desh acting editor Mahmudur Rahman was kept in jail for a long time and the newspaper was shut down. "Efforts are on for silencing or eliminating the voices of dissents."





The BNP leader said the people of the state that was established by freedom fighters now have no rights while the common people have totally become helpless.He said the spirit of the Liberation War have been destroyed as the ruling party is consciously turning Bangladesh into a failed state.





