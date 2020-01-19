Dhaka city polls now on Feb 1

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda speaking to newsmen at the Election Commission headquarters in the capital on Saturday after it deferred the voting date of city corporation polls to February 1 amid demand by different sections of the people. -Co



The Election Commission finally changed the date of elections to Dhaka South and North City Corporations to February 1 instead of January 30 as the previous voting date coincided with Saraswati Puja.





The Election Commission (EC) unveiled the decision on Saturday night after at an emergency meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.





Election commissioners along with the returning officers for Dhaka North and South city corporations attended the emergency meeting. The government has deferred SSC and equivalent exams paving way for a new date of elections to the Dhaka city corporations.





The tests will start on February 3 instead of February 1, Education Minister Dipu Moni told media on Saturday.Different quarters, including the Hindu community, demanded the deferment of the elections to the Dhaka north and south city corporations slated for January 30 that coincide with Saraswati Puja.





Even major mayoral candidates also urged the EC to reschedule the election so that the Hindu community can smoothly celebrate the Saraswati Puja.







A group of DU students, led by Vice-President of Jagannath Hall Students' Union Utpal Biswas and General Secretary Kajal Das, went on hunger strike on the campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls that coincide with Saraswati Puja.Later, they called off their strike on Saturday night soon after their demand was met.





Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad general secretary Advocate Rana Dasgupta warned that they will resist the elections on January 30 as those coincide with Saraswati Puja. Later, minority rights body canceled weeklong demo.







Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader earlier on Saturday at a press conference said the AL or the government would have no objection if the election date is rescheduled.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the previous date on December 22 last year.





