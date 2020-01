A man reportedly took his own life after allegedly killing four members of his family, including his wife and mother-in-law, at Pallartal tea garden in Barlekha upazila’s Uttar Shahbajpur union on Sunday morning.





Police are yet to confirm identities of the deceased.





Yasinul Haque, officer-in-charge of Barlekha Police Station confirmed the deaths. He said police are investigating the incident.

