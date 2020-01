100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon's capital

Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday in downtown Beirut between protesters and the riot police, causing at least 100 injuries, TV channel MTV reported.





The clashes broke out following the attempts by protesters to break barbed barriers set up by security forces at the entrance of the roads leading to the parliament's headquarters.





Protesters threw stones and tree branches at security forces, while riot police responded by using water cannons and tear gas.





Security forces issued a statement calling on peaceful protesters to move away as the riot police is being attacked at the entrance of the parliament.





Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since Oct. 17, 2019 against the ruling political class.