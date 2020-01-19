BCL leader Sudipta murder suspect arrested in Chattogram









Police on Saturday night arrested the main suspect in connection with the murder of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Chattogram city unit leader Sudipta Biswas from Ispahani intersection in Khulshi area.





The arrestee is Md Jahedur Rahman Jahed.





Pranab Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Khulshi Police Station, said a police patrol team chased Jahed and his followers after they attacked police and hurled brickbats in the area around 11:30pm.





Jahed was arrested while others managed to escape, the OC said, adding that three policemen were injured during the incident.





The injured policemen are – Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ratan and Constable Md Monir.





According to local sources, Jahed was involved with the politics of local Jubo League and a follower of Lalkhan Bazar ward unit Awami League General Secretary Didarul Alam Masum, who is in jail in Sudipta murder case.





Sudipta, 26, son of Babul Biswas of Sadarghat area and assistant general secretary of BCL’s city unit, was beaten to death by miscreants in Dakkhin Nalapara area of the city on October 6, 2017.

