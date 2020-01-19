Rohingya ‘yaba dealer’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





A Rohingya youth, suspected of being a yaba dealer, was killed in a reported gunfight with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Teknaf on Sunday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Aiach, 25, son of Md Jamal Hossain, a resident of Kutupalong camp 2.





BGB-2 commander Lt Col Foysal said they were tipped off about a big yaba smuggling bid by boat. BGB had information that the yaba consignment was coming from Myanmar’s Laldip area.





A BGB team took position and stopped the boat around 5am





“Drug peddlers fired at BGB from the boat and triggered a gunfight,” he said.





Aiach sustained gunshot wounds during the gunfight. BGB members initially took him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex. He was later shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, Lt Col Foysal said.





BGB recovered 220,000 yaba pills, a locally-made gun, and bullets from the spot, he added.

