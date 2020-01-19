E-passport to be launched on Wednesday: Home Minister









Electronic passport or e-passport will formally be introduced in the country on Wednesday, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the e-passport service and automated border control management at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on the day, he said while talking to the reporters at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.





“The e-passport will increase the acceptability of Bangladeshi passport across the world, ensure security of passport which will ease visit and immigration process globally,” he said.





Primarily, e-passport will be issued from the Uttara, Jatrabari and Agargaon regional passport offices and later it will be introduced in 72 regional and divisional offices and 80 foreign missions in phases, said the minister.

