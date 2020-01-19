ACC press charges against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir









The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday submitted chargesheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case over Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.





ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah submitted the chargesheet at the court of Senior Special Judge of KM Imrul Kayes.





The court fixed February 9 for the next hearing.





Earlier on January 12, the ACC approved a charge sheet against Mizanur and Enamul Basir in the case.





The suspended DIG allegedly gave Tk 40 lakh to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case.





On July 16 last year, ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case against the suspended DIG and Basir with Dhaka-1 coordinated district office over the bribery scandal.





A private TV channel had reported that Mizan gave Tk 40 lakh to Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case.





DIG Mizan was an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was withdrawn on January 9, last year following the allegation of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.





He had also reportedly married a woman forcibly and tortured her. Mizan allegedly picked the 25-year-old woman up in July, 2017 and then forcibly married her.





He had also implicated her in a false case whereby she was arrested and remained in jail for three weeks.





The ACC on June 24 last filed another case against four people, including Mizan, for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information.





According to the case statement, the ACC found that he accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement.

