4143 people affected by cold-related diseases in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases have affected 4143 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Sunday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 645 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1,776 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,722 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty-seven deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 19 due to cold-related diseases.

