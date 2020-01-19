PM wants Fast Track Monitoring Committee to oversee more projects









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday stressed the need for bringing more important projects under the watch of the Fast Track Monitoring Committee alongside the exiting 10 fast-track projects.





“We’ve a number of mega projects. Of them, some were incorporated as the fast-track ones. We’ve many other important projects,” she said while addressing the 5th meeting of Fast Track Project Monitoring Committee at her office in the city.





The Prime Minister said some projects were initially incorporated as fast-track ones.





Noting that the committee has been monitoring the implementation of the projects, she said, “It wouldn’t be enough for this committee to oversee only these projects rather there’re many other projects the committee will’ve to monitor in the future.”





The Prime Minister said the government now can implement development projects maintaining quality as the people gave mandate for the continuation of her government for the third consecutive term.





“We came to power for the third consecutive term. So, we can implement our development works and can maintain their standard,” she said extending her thanks to people for giving their mandate to Awami League.





Sheikh Hasina said development works are hampered if there is no continuation of government.





At the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about the implementation progress of the fast-track projects.





She gave necessary directives to the authorities concerned to implement the projects properly.





Talking about Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project, she said nearly 3.5 kilometres of the 6.15-km bridge has been completed.





She thanked the authorities concerned for the implementation progress of the Padma Bridge project and other fast-track projects.





According to the factsheet of the fast-track projects, some 85.5 percent construction works of the main Padma Bridge has been completed so far, while the overall progress of the works is 76.50 percent.





The ten fast-track projects are: Construction of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal, Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Project, Dhaka Mass Transit Development Project (under jurisdiction of line 1,5, and 6), Construction of LNG Terminal and Gas Pipe Line Project, Deep Seaport Construction Project, Paira Deep Seaport Project, Padma Bridge Railway Link Project and Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gundhum Railway Line Project.





The Prime Minister said her government has taken the projects aiming to reach its benefits to the doorsteps of people and make them financially solvent.





While talking about Deep Seaport Construction (Sonadia) Project, the PM asked the authorities concerned to drop ‘Sonadia’ word from the project as the construction of deep seaport at Sonadia will damage the ecological balance in the area.





Road Transport and Bridges Minister ObaidulQader, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, PM’s advisers Dr Mashiur Rahman and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, among others, attended the meeting.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the meeting, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and other government high officials concerned were present.

