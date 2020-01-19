ZTE awarded for innovations at Digital Bangladesh Fair









Chinese telecommunication firm Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment (ZTE) Corporation has been recognized with national-level award for installing most innovative pavilion at Digital Bangladesh Fair recently concluded in the capital city.









ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vincent Liu received the award from Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the closing ceremony of the three day fair on Saturday.





Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed inaugurated Digital Bangladesh Fair to project technological success tales of government at Banagabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.









At the fair, the Chinese firm installed ZTE Booth with a sense of technology, showcasing the wisdom of greatness lies in simplicity which was composed of business and terminal devices experience area as well as system solutions exhibition area, with 9 stands in total.





In addition to network demonstration, ZTE presented solutions include network acceleration, AI-backed network evolution, common core, on-demand transport network and self-developed chipsets of 5G network.





Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal, Telecommunications Secretary Nur-Ur-Rahman visited the ZTE pavilion and shared their thoughts about the 5G application.









Among others, ZTE senior officials including ZTE Corporation Vice President Wang Zhuo, Senior Vice President Mei Zhonghua and ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Vincent Liu were present on the occasion.









ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Vincent Liu mentioned that the widespread adoption of digital services is enabling a measurable increase in economic, social and cultural value for societies across the Asia Pacific region.





"At Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020, ZTE shared rich experience on how the technology is supporting the digitalization of societies. ZTE will also showcase its exploration and development in 5G technology and vertical applications" Vincent added.





Vincent Liu said that, ZTE has been deeply involved in the digital transformation of Bangladesh since 1998 by providing reliable and advanced telecommunication products and solutions, with a commitment to the future 5G commercial development in Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments