Freshmen Orientation Program Spring-2020 held at UIU









United International University (UIU) organized an freshmen orientation program to welcome the newly enrolled students of Spring-2020 at its playground at Saturday.





Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation program where Vice-Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, was present as the Chief Guest.





Welcoming the newly admitted students and their parents, Chief Guest said at the orientation program that providing quality education is the prime concern of this university.





The speaker also advised the students to be more attentive to their academic studies to face the challenges of 4th Industrial Revolution.





Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hasnan Ahmed, Registrar, Deans, Head of Departments and Director of Student Affairs spoke on the program.





Treasurer, teachers of different departments, administrative staff, guardians and the invited guests were present in the program.





