Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said their party will surely win the elections to Dhaka south and north city corporations foiling all the ‘plots’ if only its leaders and activists get united.

Speaking at a discussion, he also renewed their party’s demand for conducting the voting with ballot papers instead of using the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“This government wants to defeat us resorting to various plots. But if we can get united and organise people, we’ll definitely be able to defeat the ruling party in the polls,” the BNP leader said.

BNP arranged the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking its founder Ziaur Rahman’s 84th birth anniversary.

Fakhrul called upon BNP leaders and activists to get better organised being imbued with the ideals of Zia. “We must defeat the current monstrous regime, free Khaleda Zia and restore democracy through a movement.”

He said the Election Commission is trying to use the EVMs in the city polls as part of an ‘evil’ strategy of the government. “The election can’t be allowed to be held with EVMs. Transparent ballot boxes must be used in the voting.”

Speaking at the programme, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said Awami League often tries to belittle Ziaur Rahman by carrying out various campaign and distorting history as his party BNP is the most popular party in the country.

He said Awami League cannot tolerate Zia as he was a successful politician. “Ziaur Rahman gave the nation the right direction and showed the right way during a critical time.”

BNP standing committee member Jamiruddin Sircar said Awami League will not be able to remove Zia’s name from the hearts of people though his name is being erased from different places and establishments.

He also said BNP will again come to power if the party leaders and activists can work together forgetting all the divisions and misunderstandings among them.

Another BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said Sheikh Hasina has ‘restored’ one-party rule Baksal, introduced by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in a different style ‘snatching’ people’s all the basic rights and indulging in ‘vote robbery’.

He called upon BNP leaders and activists to put up a resistance together with people against the government to restore people’s rights and protect the country’s independence and sovereignty.

BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, and Dhaka University’s former professor Mahbubullah, among others, spoke at the programme.