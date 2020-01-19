Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Sunday said that the government is putting together a masterplan that would transform the overall scenario of the tourism industry of the country.

“The tourism industry will enter into a new era after assembling the masterplan on June 30, 2021,” he said inaugurating the work of formulating the masterplan as the Chief Guest at CIRDAP auditorium in the afternoon.

The masterplan would create great opportunities for investment and employment in the sector which would lead to the country becoming an important tourism destination in Asia, he said.

Bangladesh Tourism Board and Bangladesh Tourism Corporation will have to lead the growth and development of tourism by performing their duties properly, the State Minister said.

The development of tourism is also closely connected with the growth of transport and hospitality sectors, contributing to huge growth of employment in those sectors, Mahbub Ali said.

Senior secretary Md Mohibul Haque of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, and Chief of Bangladesh Tourism Board and executive officer Dr Bhubon Chandra Biswas also spoke at the programme.