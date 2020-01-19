DSE witnesses highest rise in seven years

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed the highest single-day rise on Sunday in seven years since the new index was introduced.

DSEX, the bench market index of the country’s premier bourse, rose 232.235 points to end the trading day at 4,382.064 points.

On the other hand, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) registered a rise by 577 points on the day.

The daily turnover at the DSE stood at Tk411.36 crore, up by 53.79 percent than Tk 267.49 crore in the previous trading day.

The new index began its journey on January 27, 2013. Since then, the DSE saw the highest rise by 155 points on May 10, 2015.