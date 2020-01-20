Diner Sheshe





"I remember becoming numb when I saw her for the first time -- I was shaking and crying so much that I got dehydrated and was sent out of the OT! I always wanted my first child to be a girl, so I was on top of the world. When I cut the cord and held her for the first time, all my problems disappeared -- I've never been happier.





She's changed my life completely. Every morning, Shanaya comes and wakes me up. She pats me on my head and says, 'Papa, good-morning ho gaya hai, utho!' She never lets me feed her but she loves feeding me -- she puts a spoon full of food in my mouth and says, 'Papa, badmashi mat karo, khana khaao.' When I'm at work, I miss her. I try and get off work early because I want to spend as much time with her before she sleeps.





I love teasing from time to time -- whenever I tickle her, she tells me, 'Papa please, irritate mat karo!' Spending time with her and watching her grow is the happiest part of my life and gets me through hard days at work.





But she's growing up so quickly...I want to enjoy every moment playing catch and cook, reading to her and pampering her. My weekends are reserved for our swim days -- I feel like I'm a child again! Honestly, I can't wait to be involved in every little thing -- from PTA meetings, to hearing all about her friends and crushes!







I want her to be fearless and follow her passion… if you ask me, deep down I want her to represent our country one day, as a sports person perhaps… but only if she wants to! And as if madam is going to listen to me like that also -- she is my boss! Now I'm taking her to the game zone, otherwise I won't hear the end of it… let me go quickly!"





