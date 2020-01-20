Worldwide waffling





Congress is pressuring President Donald Trump to implement legally mandated sanctions on Egyptian officials following the death of a US citizen this week after more than six years of detention in a Cairo prison. Mustafa Kassem, a diabetic, died of a heart attack on Monday stemming from his yearlong hunger strike in protest of his incarceration. Lawmakers immediately clamored for the Trump administration to place visa bans on Egyptian officials involved in his detention, as required under the government funding bill the president signed into law last month.











The parents of Milly Main, the 10-year-old girl who died after contracting an infection in Glasgow's crisis-hit children's hospital, have called for a fatal accident inquiry into her death. The girl died in August 2017 after contracting an infection while she was recovering from leukaemia treatment on a cancer ward at the Royal Hospital for Children that was later closed because of concerns about water contamination. Last November whistleblowers revealed that hospital management had been warned of a high risk of infection only three weeks before she died. Anas Sarwar, Labour MSP for Glasgow, who has been supporting the Main family, told Holyrood infection control doctors alerted management to concerns about line infections, escalating this to Health Protection Scotland.









A former Mrs Malaysia Universe and her husband have agreed to pay Q&M Dental Group RM3.5 million as part of a settlement with the mainboard-listed company, which sued them for alleged breach of agreements. Q&M had filed a lawsuit against Zoe Chong Lee Lee and her husband, Matthew Hong An Liang, who used to run Q&M dental clinics in Johor, Malaysia, back in 2017. The company had then alleged that the duo deposited or transferred company funds into their personal accounts, and also had set up a competing outfit behind Q&M Johor clinics, using the company's resources without permission.



In its bourse filing Q&M said that it had reached a full settlement of all the claims on Sept 10, via consent judgment issued by the Johor Baru High Court.









Japanese health officials have confirmed a pneumonia case caused by a previously unknown virus that started an outbreak in China, becoming the third country to identify the virus and raising additional questions about how it is spread. The patient in Japan, a man in his 30s, had traveled there from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak originated, Japanese health authorities said in a statement. But he told health officials that he had not been to the large seafood market linked to most of the cases. That means there could be another source of the virus - which has been determined to be a corona virus, a group that can sometimes jump from animals to people - or the man contracted the virus from another person.



