Published:  12:02 AM, 20 January 2020

What Dhaka is talking about

Bangladeshi dashing  batsman and wicket keeper Litton Kumer Das posted a picture on his FB page with BPL2020 champion trophy. The photo caption includes "Still can't get over the final! Champion". The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Congratulations" Sanjib Chandra Gain fb


Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 34k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" AF Mohammad, fb


Facebook user Ajit Kumar Majhi? posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wonderful" Pou Ryka, fb


Popular Bangladeshi actress Sabnam Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely"  Nowsin Akter Orpona, fb

