Jahangirnagar University BCS Officers Forum (JUBOF) is going to host its first conference on 24 January 2020 from 3 pm to 9: 30 pm at BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka. A press release issued by Monowar Ahmed, President of JUBOF and Abdul Ahad, General Secretary of the organization conveyed this information. The conference will include discussions, photo session, pitha festival, cultural program and dinner.



