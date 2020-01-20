Discharge duties sincerely

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam addressing a meeting on the Annual Development Program (ADP) of DPHE and Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi's WASA for fiscal year 2019-20 on Sunday. -AA





Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Sunday urged officials concerned of Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) and Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to discharge their duties with responsibility and utmost sincerity.





"Aiming to complete the projects within the stipulated time, I am urging officials concerned to work with responsibility and utmost sincerity," he said, reports BSS. The minister came up with the call while addressing a meeting on the Annual Development Program (ADP) of DPHE and Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi's WASA for fiscal year 2019-20 in the conference room of the Local Government Department at the Secretariat, said a press release.







"Do your (officials) works keeping all the odds aside while conducting your duties. We want desirable outcomes from the ongoing projects to make it easier for people to get services afterwards. He directed the officials to inspect the existing works in person to implement the projects as the government is committed to the citizens of the country, the release added.



It is said in the release that DPHE has now 38 projects, adding that the progress of implementation of the department was 37.70 percent during June to December in 2019 while nation progress stood at 26.37 percent which are satisfactory according to the minister.





During the period under review, the progress of implementation of the total eight projects of Dhaka WASA was 22.69 percent while 82.67 percent for four projects under Chattogram WASA.





Khulna WASA's only project 'Land Acquisition Project for construction of sewerage system in Khulna city' has begun, the release said, adding that land acquisition is also underway for two projects of Rajshahi WASA.The Minister provided necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to expedite the implementation of the projects.





Leave Your Comments