No manual mutation from March 17

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Sunday firmly said that manual application for mutation of land will not be accepted from March 17, this year.





"Manual application for mutation of land will not be accepted from March 17……..solar power system will be installed at all land offices where power supply is inadequate," he said this while presiding over at a coordination meeting of divisional commissioners' at the conference hall of the ministry, said a press release.





The minister said that the land ministry if fully committed to digitalize the mutation process at the land office in celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. He also directed the Divisional Commissioners to investigate whether it is possible to provide the mutation service in exchange of a special fee. Earlier, a handing over ceremony of double cabin pickups to the Assistant Commissioners (Land) for the field level land offices was held at the same place.







Mentionable that, 17 more positions for Assistant Commissioners (Land) have been created. Official vehicles will be allotted to these upazila land offices, revenue circles offices after the completion of Table of Organization and Equipment (TO&E). Land secretary Md Muksodur Rahman Patwary, Additional Secretary (field administration) Pradip Kumar Das, Deputy Secretary Mosammat Momotaz Begum and representatives of vehicle vendor Pragati Industries Ltd's, among others, were present.





